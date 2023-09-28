Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Engage in War of Words on Social Media

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again found himself embroiled in a war of words, this time with firebrand congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The feud between the two has been ongoing for some time, with both frequently taking to social media to exchange barbs.

The latest exchange began when Musk posted a video of Ocasio-Cortez discussing migrants in New York City. In response, Musk commented that she was “not that smart.” This prompted a swift response from Ocasio-Cortez, who rebutted highlighting her political accomplishments.

This clash between the business magnate and the congresswoman highlights the power and influence of social media in shaping public discourse. It also raises questions about the role of technology leaders in political discussions.

Ocasio-Cortez, often referred to as AOC, has become known for her progressive policies and outspoken nature. She has gained a significant following on social media platforms, where she frequently shares her views and engages with her constituents. Musk, on the other hand, is known for his work in the tech industry, particularly with companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

The exchange between Musk and Ocasio-Cortez underscores the contentious nature of the political landscape in the digital age. It also serves as a reminder of the need for civility and respectful dialogue, even in the often heated world of social media.

While this particular disagreement may have ended with a few terse comments, it is clear that both Musk and Ocasio-Cortez will continue to use social media to promote their respective agendas and engage with their followers. As technology continues to play an increasingly prominent role in our lives, it is essential that we navigate these discussions with thoughtfulness and respect.

