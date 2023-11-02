New Beginnings: A Year Under Elon Musk at Twitter

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter a year ago, the platform has undergone significant changes, transforming its user base, business model, and culture. Amidst the chaos and unpredictability, Twitter continues to thrive as a social media giant. In this episode of Gadget Lab, WIRED senior writer Kate Knibbs and Vox senior correspondent Peter Kafka discuss the weirdness Twitter has experienced under Musk’s leadership and explore whether it still holds the same relevance it once did.

Turning away from traditional templates, this episode offers a fresh perspective on the future of Twitter under Musk’s helm. Rather than relying on quotes, the hosts provide a descriptive analysis of the platform’s journey over the past year. They delve into the aftermath of the rebranding, shedding light on the various changes and challenges faced Twitter.

Additionally, the episode features a range of recommendations, including books, shows, and movies that will surely captivate listeners. From the book “Do You Remember Being Born?” Shean Michaels to the show “What We Do in the Shadows,” there is something for everyone.

Looking ahead to the future, the hosts question the impact of Musk’s leadership on Twitter’s business. While the initial projections were far from realistic, the episode explores the current state of the platform and its potential for growth under Musk’s direction.

Overall, this episode offers a unique and insightful perspective on the past year at Twitter. If you are curious about the changes that have taken place within the platform and how it may shape the future of social media, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

