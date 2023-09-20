Tesla’s Elon Musk Gives Israel’s PM Cybertruck Test Ride during Factory Visit

During a visit to the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had the opportunity to take a test ride in the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk personally drove Netanyahu in the unique electric pickup truck, reportedly flooring the accelerator pedal during the ride. Netanyahu is believed to be the first world leader to experience a test drive in the Cybertruck.

The Prime Minister’s visit included a tour of the Fremont factory, where Musk showcased the advanced manufacturing processes and the role of robots in car production. The factory was filled with Model 3 and Model Y body panels, illustrating the scale of Tesla’s production capabilities.

In addition to the test drive, Netanyahu and Musk engaged in discussions on various topics, including artificial intelligence (AI), social media, and the future of humanity. Netanyahu referred to Musk as a “stalwart for freedom of expression and against antisemitism,” highlighting Musk’s support for freedom of speech within legal boundaries. They also delved into the transformative power of AI, acknowledging its potential blessings and curses.

The Cybertruck test drive took place on the Tesla factory’s test track, which has been used for testing and validating prototype electric vehicles. Tesla has been conducting tests with Cybertruck prototypes on this track since last year, with deliveries expected to begin in October 2023.

Netanyahu shared a tweet detailing his discussions with Musk, emphasizing the importance of choosing the positive aspects of AI for the betterment of current and future generations. The conversation between the two leaders, including light humor and in-depth discussions, lasted approximately 42 minutes.

Overall, the visit showcased Tesla’s manufacturing advancements, the excitement surrounding the Cybertruck, and the exchange of ideas between two influential leaders in the fields of technology and governance.

