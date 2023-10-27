Elon Musk Explores New Avenues for His Social Media Platform X

Executives at X, formerly known as Twitter, are setting their sights on YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors as they seek to expand into video and recruitment. Elon Musk, the owner of X, and CEO Linda Yaccarino mentioned these two platforms during a company-wide meeting to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter Inc., according to a trusted source. They also discussed their ambitions to create a news service called XWire, which would rival Cision’s PR Newswire.

This meeting marked the first time Musk and Yaccarino addressed the entire company together. Yaccarino, who was hired as CEO of X in May, previously worked at NBCUniversal, where she oversaw advertising and partnerships.

Musk, currently the wealthiest person in the world, closed a $44 billion deal to privatize Twitter on October 27th, one year ago. Shortly after, he fired most of the social media platform’s executives and caused the resignation or removal of a significant portion of the staff. Advertisers fled the platform and have been hesitant to return. Despite Musk and Yaccarino touting record-breaking amounts of time spent on the platform and claiming 500 million users, some third-party estimates suggest there are fewer people logging in compared to this time last year.

Yaccarino has been focusing on building relationships with advertisers, while Musk has been revamping the product promoting premium subscriptions, redefining the meaning of “verification” for accounts, and relying on a publicly-sourced data verification system called Community Notes.

It remains unclear how X plans to compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, and PR Newswire, and the executives provided few details on this matter.

In a joint internal memo seen Bloomberg News, Musk and Yaccarino stated that the company is now well-positioned for growth and highlighted a “decade of innovation in just 12 months” on the platform.

During the meeting, the executives also discussed X’s payment ambitions, stating in the memo that the company’s financial tools will “provide more opportunities for individuals and businesses.”

