Twitter Axes Circles Feature, Leaving Users Frustrated

Twitter, previously known as X, has further disappointed users removing the popular feature, Circles. Introduced in 2022, Circles allowed users to create a private group of up to 150 close friends to whom they could directly tweet without it being visible to their wider following. The feature was well-received, particularly users with large follower counts and those who used Twitter for both personal and professional interactions.

However, the company recently announced that Circles will be discontinued on October 31. After this date, users will no longer be able to add new members to their Circles or make Circle-only posts. Existing Circles and limited posts will remain, at least for the time being.

Why has Twitter decided to remove Circles? The company has not provided a clear explanation for this decision. One possibility is that the feature requires technical support or server space that Twitter is unable to provide. The ownership of Twitter Elon Musk has been plagued financial issues, technical difficulties, and employee departures.

Another theory is that Twitter is preparing to introduce a new paid feature to replace Circles. Musk recently mentioned in a livestream with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Twitter might adopt a subscription model. However, launching a paid model without offering something new and improved could negatively impact the social media platform.

It is unclear what the future holds for Twitter and its users. Although Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, created his own alternative app called Bluesky, it has not gained significant popularity. Users have expressed frustration and a desire for the old Twitter to return.

Despite recent additions like Community Notes for videos and the community’s ongoing humorous interactions with Musk, some users believe that Twitter is slowly deteriorating. The uncertain future of the platform has led to speculation and frustration among its long-standing users.

Definitions:

Circles – a feature on Twitter that allows users to create a private group of close friends for direct and private communication.

X – previously known as Twitter, it is a popular social media platform.

Elon Musk – a businessman and entrepreneur who acquired Twitter and introduced several changes to the platform.

Jack Dorsey – the former CEO of Twitter who launched his own alternative app called Bluesky.

Bluesky – an alternative app created Jack Dorsey as an alternative to Twitter.

Threads – a feature introduced Twitter as an alternative to Circles, but failed to gain significant popularity.

