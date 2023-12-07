Elon Musk Questions Disney’s Advertising Choices

Elon Musk has once again taken to his platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his complaints about Disney and its CEO Bob Iger. This comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which accuses the social media platforms of enabling child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Recently, Disney, along with other entertainment and media companies, stopped advertising on X after it was found that their ads had been placed next to antisemitic content. Around the same time, Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Now, Musk is questioning why Disney has not pulled its advertising from Meta platforms.

Musk shared a meme that mocks Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, and wrote, “Drops more bombs than a B-52”. He also shared a post that linked to an article about the Meta lawsuit, sponsored Walt Disney Corporation, and accused Iger of endorsing child exploitation material.

In response to Musk’s criticism, Collin Rugg, in a post shared Musk, called out Bob Iger and other advertisers, claiming that Disney still has around 300 ads for Disneyland and Walt Disney World on Meta platforms. Rugg questioned whether Disney would suspend advertising on Facebook and Instagram, just as they did with X.

While the lawsuit filed New Mexico’s attorney general is against Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, not Disney, Musk continued to voice his discontent. He stated, “Crazy that Disney has to be sued to stop this terrible behavior.”

Disney ceased posting on X in November but started again a few days later, although infrequently. Bob Iger addressed the situation at the New York Times’ DealBrook Summit, stating that Disney decided to pull their advertising due to the association between Elon Musk’s public position and X, which was deemed negative for the company. However, Disney will still use X for communication purposes.

Musk, at the same summit, expressed that he does not want Disney to advertise and strongly urged Bob Iger to stay away from blackmail.