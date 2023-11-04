Elon Musk Playfully Offers to Rename Facebook as “Faceboob”, Taking a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg

In the latest episode of the ongoing rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Musk has offered a staggering $1 billion to Zuckerberg in exchange for changing the name of Facebook to “Faceboob.” While Musk’s offer may seem absurd, it is part of their playful banter, which has included unconventional proposals in the past, such as Musk’s offer to buy Wikipedia for $1 billion if they rename themselves “Dickipedia.”

Musk’s playful jab at Zuckerberg comes as no surprise, considering their longstanding relationship fraught with tensions. The tech titans have clashed on various fronts, including their respective social media empires. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg unveiled his new site called ‘Threads’, aimed at competing with Twitter and bringing back the charm of the “old Twitter” before Musk took over the company. Threads gained significant attention, garnering more than 10 million sign-ups in just seven hours.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with Threads for hiring former Twitter employees who had been let go. This led to Twitter’s lawyer threatening to sue Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, over allegations of creating a copycat app.

While Musk has not provided a serious reason behind his desire to change Facebook’s name, his criticism of the company’s handling of user data and its role in disseminating misinformation is well-known. It is possible that Musk’s offer is a form of trolling towards Zuckerberg. However, it could also be seen as a way to underscore the importance of social media platforms being transparent and accountable.

As of now, Zuckerberg has not responded to Musk’s offer, and it is highly unlikely that he will accept it. Facebook is an immensely valuable brand, and it’s unlikely that Zuckerberg would be willing to part with it, even for a substantial sum of $1 billion.

