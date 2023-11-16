New Title: Elon Musk Faces Criticism for Controversial Social Media Post

Elon Musk, the technology entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla Inc., has come under fire once again for endorsing a contentious post on X, the social media site he owns. The post in question made alarming statements attacking members of the Jewish community, claiming they deserved the “dialectical hatred” they faced due to their alleged failure to resist the influx of minorities into Western countries. Musk, while not directly supporting antisemitism, voiced agreement with the post.

This is not the first time that Musk’s social media activity has attracted criticism. Last year, he drew sharp backlash for publishing a satirical tweet that compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler. The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize for his insensitive remarks. However, instead of apologizing, Musk deleted the tweet, further fueling the controversy.

Earlier this year, Musk also blamed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for a significant decline in advertising revenue on X. He claimed that the ADL’s pressure on advertisers had led to a 60% drop in ad sales. The organization reported a spike in harassment and extremist content after Musk assumed control of the platform, prompting Musk to express his support for free speech while distancing himself from any form of antisemitism.

Responding to a user on X, who argued against generalizations about Jewish communities promoting hatred towards white people, Musk acknowledged that the issue extended beyond the ADL, indicating that his concerns encompassed any group promoting racism against whites or Asians.

Critics argue that at a time when antisemitism is reportedly reaching “historic levels” in the US, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Musk’s endorsement of such a post is concerning and inflammatory. As controversy surrounds Musk’s social media presence yet again, the billionaire CEO has yet to respond to the recent backlash.

