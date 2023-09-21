Elon Musk Desperately Turns to Taylor Swift for Help Amidst X Controversies

As X, formerly known as Twitter, faces numerous controversies and disastrous business decisions, Elon Musk has sought help from none other than superstar Taylor Swift. The singer has been teasing the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” the next in her series of re-recorded albums, which is set to drop on October 27th, the ninth anniversary of the original’s release. Swift has been engaging fans inviting them to solve puzzles to reveal the titles of the vault tracks that will appear on the record.

Musk, in a transparently desperate move, tweeted, “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,” unable to give a compelling reason why Swift should do so. However, with Swift’s remarkable album and concert sales, streaming dominance, and iconic status, she has no need for further promotion, especially on a platform that has recently driven advertisers away. Yet, Musk’s suggestion could guarantee a short-lived spike in engagement for X if Swift were to release new music or videos on the platform.

However, Musk seems to be unaware of X’s ongoing legal troubles. In June, the National Music Publishers Association and its members sued X, accusing the platform of infringing copyright on over 1,700 songs. The lawsuit claims that X is the largest social media platform that has refused to license the millions of songs on its service. X has filed a motion to have the suit dismissed, but the legal drama predates Musk’s ownership. It is worth noting that X is the only major social media platform without a music licensing agreement.

While Swift has yet to respond to Musk’s self-serving recommendation, it has sparked mockery and scorn from lesser-known X users. It seems that Musk’s attempt to leverage Swift’s superstardom to his advantage may not play out as he had hoped. The release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” may not provide the escape from 2023 that Musk is desperately seeking.

