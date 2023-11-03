Elon Musk Challenges SEC’s Investigation Tactics in Twitter Takeover Probe

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc and controversial figure in the tech industry, has filed objections against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting that he not be forced to testify in the agency’s probe into his $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter. Musk’s lawyers argue that the SEC’s subpoena is excessive, burdensome, and seeks irrelevant evidence beyond its investigative authority.

The SEC launched an investigation in April 2022, focusing on Musk’s purchases of Twitter stock, as well as his statements and SEC filings related to the platform, which he later renamed X. Musk had declined to attend an interview for the probe in September. In their filing, Musk’s lawyers stated that “The SEC’s pursuit of Mr. Musk has crossed the line into harassment.”

The SEC, which previously claimed the authority to seek additional testimony and has received new documents since their last interview with Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In April 2022, Musk revealed that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, just 11 days after the SEC’s deadline for such disclosures. Initially, Musk indicated that he intended to be a passive stakeholder, with no plans to take over the company. However, he later announced a $44 billion plan to acquire Twitter. Musk then attempted to back out of the deal, alleging that Twitter had not disclosed the full extent of bot activity on its platform. After being sued to fulfill the acquisition, Musk closed the deal in late October 2022.

This legal battle is the latest episode in the contentious relationship between Musk and the SEC. In 2018, the market regulator sued Musk for his tweets claiming he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. Although he settled, the SEC brought another lawsuit in 2019, accusing him of violating the terms of the agreement. Musk has accused the agency of conducting countless investigations into him and Tesla.

It remains to be seen how this battle between Musk and the SEC will unfold, as it raises questions about the limits of the agency’s authority and the extent to which high-profile individuals should be subjected to investigations.