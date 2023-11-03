Elon Musk Fights Back Against SEC in Legal Battle

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is once again embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk has asked a federal judge not to compel him to testify in the SEC’s investigation into his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. The SEC launched the probe in April 2022, focusing on Musk’s stock purchases and his statements and filings related to the social media platform.

Musk’s lawyers argue that the SEC’s subpoena goes beyond its investigative authority and is burdensome, seeking irrelevant evidence. The CEO’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has denounced the investigation as “misguided,” claiming that the SEC’s pursuit of Musk has turned into harassment. However, the SEC asserts that it is well within its rights to seek additional testimony and has obtained new documents since last interviewing Musk.

This is not the first time Musk has clashed with the SEC. In 2018, he was sued for his tweets claiming that he had secured funding to take Tesla private. Musk settled the case but was sued again in 2019 for alleged violations of the settlement agreement. He has accused the SEC of conducting “endless” investigations into him and his companies.

The current legal battle underscores the contentious relationship between Musk and the SEC. As the world’s wealthiest person, Musk continues to face scrutiny and regulatory challenges. He has announced his intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of his SEC settlement, which requires him to vet certain social media posts with a Tesla lawyer. Until a resolution is reached, the ongoing feud between Musk and the SEC is likely to continue capturing headlines.

