Elon Musk’s Battle with the SEC: A 5-Year Saga of Harassment and Legal Friction

In an ongoing legal battle, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., has filed objections asking a federal judge not to compel him to testify in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investigation into his $44 billion takeover of social media platform Twitter. The SEC launched the probe in April 2022, focusing on Musk’s Twitter stock purchases and his related statements and filings.

Musk’s lawyers argue that the SEC’s subpoena is outside the scope of its investigative authority, burdensome, and seeks irrelevant evidence. They claim that the agency’s pursuit of Musk has crossed the line into harassment. Alex Spiro, Musk’s attorney, has called the investigation “misguided.”

The SEC, however, maintains that it has the authority to seek additional testimony and documents from Musk. It has stated that it received new documents since its last interview with Musk and that the investigation will continue until all necessary information is obtained.

This latest clash between Musk and the SEC is just one episode in their acrimonious relationship that spans over five years. In 2018, Musk was sued the SEC over his tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private. Musk settled with the SEC but was later sued again in 2019, with the regulator alleging a violation of the settlement terms.

Musk has repeatedly accused the SEC of subjecting him and Tesla to endless investigations. He intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of his SEC settlement, which currently requires him to seek approval from a Tesla lawyer before posting on social media.

The court battle between Musk and the SEC sheds light on the complex and contentious dynamics between a prominent entrepreneur and a powerful market regulator. As this saga unfolds, it continues to shape how business leaders navigate the regulatory landscape and raises questions about the limits and oversight of executive behavior.

