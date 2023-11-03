Elon Musk Challenges SEC’s Investigative Authority in Twitter Purchase Probe

In a recent twist to an ongoing legal battle, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is seeking to block the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from calling him to testify in their investigation into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. This move comes as Musk’s lawyers argue that the SEC’s subpoena exceeds its investigative authority and seeks irrelevant evidence.

The SEC launched an investigation in April 2022 to determine whether Musk violated securities laws in the October 2022 purchase of Twitter, which is now known as X. While Musk initially provided certain documents and testified via video conference in July 2023, SEC attorneys claim they have more questions for him after reviewing the documents. The commission had scheduled testimony for last month but Musk failed to appear, justifying his refusal objecting to San Francisco as a proper testimony location.

Musk’s legal team, led attorney Alex Spiro, filed objections in a San Francisco federal court, citing harassment and calling the ongoing investigation “misguided.” They argue that the SEC’s relentless pursuit of Musk has crossed a line and that the evidence being sought is irrelevant to the investigation.

The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for both Musk and the SEC. If Musk is successful in blocking the SEC’s attempts to compel his testimony, it would set a precedent for the limits of the agency’s investigative authority. On the other hand, if the SEC can demonstrate that Musk’s purchase of Twitter violated securities laws, it could lead to substantial penalties and damage to his reputation.

As this case unfolds, it highlights the complex legal challenges that high-profile individuals like Musk face in the world of corporate acquisitions and regulatory scrutiny. It also raises broader questions about the powers of regulatory agencies and the extent to which they can compel individuals to testify in investigations.

(Original source: Reuters)