In a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted that amusement has become the primary driver for social networks. Musk explained that the goal of social networks is to maximize user engagement, and if the content is not interesting and entertaining, users will be discouraged from using the platform. This shift towards entertainment on social media has caused these platforms to become de facto news sites for millions of people. In a report the Pew Research Center, it was found that over 80% of Americans get their news from digital devices, with social media being the most common source for adults under 30.

This shift from news to entertainment began in the 1980s when entertainment conglomerates started acquiring news networks and expecting them to turn profits like other entertainment divisions. The focus on rapid, attention-grabbing stories and the rise of pundits has transformed the news industry and shaped people’s expectations of what news should look like. The lines between professional journalism and amateur blogging have blurred, and social media has further accentuated these trends mixing opinion pieces, factual reporting, viral videos, and pet pictures.

However, the shift towards entertainment on social media platforms has raised concerns about the dissemination of information. These platforms rely on engagement and click-through rates for revenue, leading to the amplification of sensational and unconventional stories. Moreover, there is a concern about hate speech and the control of harmful content on social media. Musk has faced criticism for allowing content promoting antisemitism on his platform, but he argues that policing it in advance would inhibit free speech. Instead, objectionable posts are restricted in visibility, requiring users to actively seek them out.

A recent study the Anti-Defamation League and Tech Transparency Project found that social networks inadvertently amplify objectionable content through their algorithms, including antisemitism. These algorithms recommend content based on engagement metrics, which can paradoxically increase the visibility and reach of extreme content. The primary criterion for content on these platforms is user engagement, driven the goal of maximizing revenue.

There is also a growing concern about the potential for machines to control humans as artificial intelligence advances. Musk highlighted this concern, questioning who is in charge when computers become smarter than the smartest person on Earth. The influence of social media algorithms is already heavily shaping our perception of the world. Instead of focusing on who holds control, it is crucial to foster a healthier and more inclusive world that provides these algorithms with responsible and constructive data.

Source: The Jerusalem Post (No URL provided)