Summary: A new Netflix movie has sparked concerns about the safety of Tesla’s self-driving cars. While Elon Musk tries to downplay the fears emphasizing the vehicles’ ability to charge from solar panels in a doomsday scenario, the heart of the problem still remains: the unprecedented capabilities of these ultra smart cars.

In the recently released film, “Leave the World Behind,” a terrifying scene shows Tesla Model 3s driving themselves into a massive pileup during a power outage and possible cyberattack. What makes this moment even more chilling is the fact that the cars involved are all white Model 3s, seemingly controlled hackers with malicious intent.

Elon Musk responded to a clip of the scene on Twitter, assuring the public that Teslas could still function in an apocalyptic scenario without gasoline due to their ability to charge from solar panels. However, Musk fails to address the core issue raised the movie scene: the cars’ autonomous driving capabilities.

The concern surrounding Tesla’s self-driving technology is not unfounded. There have been reports of Tesla vehicles getting into accidents, allegedly while in autopilot mode, although it remains unclear whether the self-driving feature played a role in these incidents.

While “Leave the World Behind” predominantly focuses on other storylines, the fear of “too-smart cars” is prominently highlighted in this particular scene. Netflix has capitalized on these anxieties and transformed them into a thrilling and unnerving cinematic experience.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s reassurance about the ability of Teslas to charge in a post-apocalyptic world does little to address the true issue at hand. The danger lies not in the cars’ ability to start, but in their autonomous driving feature. As groundbreaking as the technology may be, it is crucial to address and mitigate the potential risks associated with ultra smart cars.