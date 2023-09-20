Eloelo Raises $22 Million in Funding for Creator-led Social Gaming and Live Entertainment Platform

Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live entertainment platform based in Bengaluru, has secured $22 million in funding from a group of new and existing investors. The funding round, led Courtside Ventures and Griffin Gaming Partners, highlights the increasing global investor interest in India’s digital entertainment industry.

With over 120,000 creators and more than 37 million users on its platform, Eloelo plans to utilize the funds to expand its partnerships with creators, develop new tools in artificial intelligence and augmented reality, enhance revenue generation and monetization initiatives, and attract talent in technology and product development.

Eloelo was founded former Flipkart executives Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey in August 2020. The platform allows creators to host live video and audio rooms, build interactive communities, and monetize directly from their fans through virtual gifts that can be converted into real money.

One of the key drivers of Eloelo’s user growth has been its focus on providing clean entertainment. The platform places a strong emphasis on content moderation and utilizes AI tools to ensure a family-friendly viewing experience. Eloelo offers a variety of interactive games and live events across categories such as dancing, music, cooking, comedy, and astrology.

The startup is currently available in six Indian languages and has plans to add support for more local languages to cater to the growing adoption from audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Eloelo’s latest funding round follows a previous investment of $13 million in June 2022, led Korea’s KB Investments and Kalaari Capital. In total, the company has raised $37.5 million in funding to date.

Sources:

– https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/startup/flipkart-alumni-founded-eloelo-raises-22m-investment-led-by-courtside-ventures-griffin-gaming-partners-7543921.html