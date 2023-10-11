Arsenal’s Elneny Shows Solidarity with Palestine on Instagram

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has shown his support for Palestine changing his profile picture on Instagram to the Palestinian flag. This move comes shortly after his teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a message of support for Israel.

It is not the first time Elneny has expressed his solidarity with Palestine on social media. Back in 2021, he had posted a pro-Palestine message which had prompted Arsenal to speak to him about the incident.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for decades, with both sides experiencing loss and suffering. The situation is complex, with political, historical, and religious factors at play. The recent escalation in violence has reignited discussions on the issue and has led to an outpouring of support for both sides on social media.

Social media platforms have become powerful tools for individuals to express their opinions and support for various causes. Sports figures, including football players, often use their platforms to raise awareness and show solidarity with causes they believe in.

Elneny’s decision to change his profile picture to the Palestinian flag is a symbolic gesture that represents his support for the Palestinian people. It is likely to be seen as a statement of his personal beliefs and values.

While Elneny’s actions have received attention and sparked discussions, it is important to remember that individuals have the right to express their opinions and beliefs. In the case of football players, these actions do not necessarily represent the views of their clubs or organizations.