Stars Shine at Star-Studded Elle Women in Hollywood Event

On December 5th, the Elle Women in Hollywood event took place at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, bringing together a host of talented and influential stars from the entertainment industry. This annual event is known for celebrating women’s accomplishments in Hollywood, and this year was no exception. From actresses to musicians and activists, the red carpet was filled with an array of incredible women.

Notable attendees included Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Bebe Rexha, Jameela Jamil, Laura Sánchez, Auli’i Cravalho, Normani, Isabela Merced, America Ferrera, Andra Day, Sofia Carson, Alicia Silverstone, Jurnee Smollett, and Alexandra Daddario, among many others.

Each star brought their unique style and fashion sense to the event, making a statement with their stunning outfits. From elegant gowns to chic dresses, the red carpet was a display of glamour and individuality. Laura Sánchez stood out in a beautiful ensemble, while Dominique Fishback showcased her Aldo shoes effortlessly. Zooey Deschanel turned heads in a custom Bronx and Banco dress, and Bella Ramsey looked stunning alongside Jodie Foster.

Aside from the fashion, the event also provided a platform for the attendees to share their thoughts and experiences. It’s an opportunity for women in the industry to come together, celebrate their accomplishments, and discuss important issues facing women in Hollywood.

The Elle Women in Hollywood event continues to be a powerful and influential gathering, highlighting the talented women who are making waves in the entertainment industry. It is a reminder of the progress that has been made, but also a call to action for continued growth and equality in Hollywood and beyond.