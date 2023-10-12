Ellen Goltzer’s Journey on The Golden Bachelor: Everything You Need to Know

Ellen Goltzer made a memorable entrance on The Golden Bachelor when she dedicated her appearance to her late friend, Roberta, who had passed away from cancer. She caught the attention of bachelor Gerry Turner, who was moved her heartfelt shout-out. As the weeks went on, their connection grew stronger, with Gerry even surprising Ellen with a birthday gift on his own birthday.

Before joining The Golden Bachelor, Ellen had been married for 25 years and has two supportive sons who encouraged her to find love again. After retiring as a teacher in New York, she currently resides in Florida. Ellen is not only a pickleball enthusiast but also a co-captain of her team. She enjoys playing golf, dancing, bocce ball, and card games.

Ellen recently joined Instagram and has been sharing glimpses of her fun-filled life, including her pickleball team’s division championship win and meals with friends. Her sense of humor is evident in a post where she jokingly mentioned the great golf courses in Indiana, a nod to Gerry’s home state.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen if Gerry reciprocates Ellen’s feelings. But for Ellen, finding a man who can make her feel special at this stage in her life is something she hopes for.

