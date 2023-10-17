Elle Brooke Pushes the Boundaries with Daring Instagram Post

Elle Brooke, the popular influencer and boxer, recently risked the wrath of Instagram with her latest daring post. With over 800,000 followers on the platform, Elle is known for delighting her fans with glamorous snaps. However, her most recent post may have pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s guidelines.

In the series of photos, Elle can be seen posing in front of a pink Paul Smith background, wearing a bold see-through outfit. Her caption, “Yes… it’s bubblegum pink,” accompanied the post, which quickly garnered over 15,000 likes and numerous adoring comments from fans.

While Elle wasn’t in action on Saturday night’s Prime Card in Manchester, she did attend a pre-fight event earlier in the week. At the event, she allowed Dillon Danis to put her in a chokehold, momentarily appearing to pass out before recovering and exclaiming, “Oh my God, that is so much better than drugs.”

Aside from her boxing career, Elle is also a notable presence on OnlyFans, where she has gained a significant following. Her posts on social media regularly receive thousands of likes and comments, solidifying her status as an influencer.

Despite her recent loss to Jully Poca in the boxing ring, Elle continues to captivate her fans with her glamorous lifestyle and engaging content. From red lingerie photoshoots to vibrant yellow ensembles, she never fails to amaze. Beyond her social media presence, Elle is an avid supporter of Manchester City in the Premier League.

