Love Island’s Ella Thomas Reveals Ingenious Method for Checking Instagram Following While in the Villa

Love Island contestant Ella Thomas has opened up about the unique way she found out about her Instagram followers while she was in the villa. In an exclusive interview with Capital XTRA’s Omah Howard, Ella shared that the only time the cast members were allowed to listen to music was when they went outside for dates or other activities. During one of these outings, Ella used the driver’s phone to check her Instagram followers and was pleasantly surprised to see a significant increase. She also discovered that her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde and her fellow villa castmates had experienced a boost in followers as well.

Ella mentioned how this unconventional method of checking her Instagram stats occurred during the seventh week of Love Island, and she was excited to see the impact the show had on her online presence. Prior to her time on the reality TV series, Ella had around 13.2k followers, but that number has now skyrocketed to nearly a million.

While Ella’s story reveals an interesting insight into the behind-the-scenes moments of Love Island, it also reflects the power of the show in catapulting its contestants into social media stardom. Many former Love Island contestants have used their newfound fame to build successful careers as influencers and brand ambassadors.

