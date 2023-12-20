New Community Initiative Boosts Visibility for Local Bookstore

A recent community initiative launched A Seat at the Table Books (ASATT) is gaining traction, thanks to the support of local influencers and community members. The #saveASATT campaign, started the bookstore, aims to raise awareness and garner support for the nonprofit outing.

Mychal Threets, a supervising librarian at Solano County Library and a popular social media figure, visited ASATT to help boost its visibility. Threets, known for sharing heartwarming stories and promoting library resources, has a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.

During his visit, Threets received a touching letter from an attendee, expressing gratitude for his influence and the positive impact he has had on their reading journey. The heartfelt letter emphasized the importance of inclusivity and the role of libraries in creating spaces for everyone.

Emily Autenrieth, the owner of ASATT, highlighted the careful curation of the bookstore’s inventory to ensure that everyone feels safe, welcome, and represented. Autenrieth mentioned that their collection includes books about the history of Palestine, which has been deeply meaningful to many customers.

Threets, who is based in Solano County, made the hour-long drive to Elk Grove to attend the event and connect with community members. Autenrieth expressed gratitude for Threets’ presence and the overwhelming support from the community.

The #saveASATT campaign has successfully raised awareness for ASATT’s mission and the importance of promoting inclusivity in reading spaces. Through social media and the support of local influencers, ASATT is making significant strides in its efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all readers.