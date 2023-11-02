New Article: Unleashing Employee Creativity with Dinosaur Stickers

Imagine a small medical device firm near San Diego, where employees spend their days developing exit alarm and ventilator alarm systems for hospitals and nursing homes. The work is important, but like any workplace, sometimes the routine can become monotonous. That is until one day, when Jim T.’s 5-year-old niece gave him a sheet of dinosaur stickers for his birthday.

At first, Jim didn’t know what to do with the stickers. They were cute, but how could they possibly fit into the professional world of medical devices? Little did he know, those stickers would become a catalyst for creativity and connection among his colleagues.

In a morning staff meeting, where employees were tasked with delivering short presentations on a competitor’s product, Jim decided to bring the stickers along. After another colleague’s presentation, Jim held up the sheet of stickers and explained they were a gift from his niece. He offered his colleague the chance to choose a sticker. The young guys started teasing, but one of them named Danny laughed and enthusiastically exclaimed, “Yes! I get a dinosaur!” He selected a sticker and proudly placed it on his coffee mug.

That moment ignited something within the office. From that day forward, the team began voting on whether reports were “dinosaur-worthy” during their morning meetings. The stickers became a symbol of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

The impact of these simple dinosaur stickers went beyond just adding some fun to the workplace. They sparked conversations, created connections across different age groups, and even encouraged employees to think differently about their work. Suddenly, people were excited to bring new ideas to the table and take risks. The stickers represented a license to be creative and playful, reminding employees that age is just a number when it comes to innovation and imagination.

