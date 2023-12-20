Hinsdale Residents Fight Against Demolition, Advocate for Affordable Housing

In a passionate plea, residents of Hinsdale voiced their opposition to the proposed demolition of a historic house in the village. Standing before the Historic Preservation Commission, Cathy Moran, a long-time resident, criticized the tearing down of houses in the community, calling it a symbol of an “elitist society.” Moran reminisced about a time when Hinsdale offered affordable entry-level homes, allowing families to move up as they prospered. She expressed her disappointment in the current trend of tearing down homes and replacing them with extravagant properties.

Shari Sexton McNerney, who grew up in the house slated for demolition, emotionally pleaded with the architect and builder to consider an alternative location in southeast Hinsdale. McNerney’s attachment to the home and her concern for the changing character of the village were evident as she fought back tears.

Amidst this impassioned opposition, the chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, John Bohnen, made the decision to halt the vote on the demolition. Bohnen cited concerns about the proposed house violating the village’s zoning code, as well as the lack of prior consultation with the commission. He also warned the owners to regularly monitor the vacant house during the winter months to avoid any issues with utilities, emphasizing the village’s zero tolerance for neglect of properties.

In response, the architect, Michael Abraham, voiced his firm’s adherence to all village regulations and questioned the chairman’s subjective decision-making power. Abraham even suggested involving a lawyer to resolve the matter and determine the legality of the chairman’s decision.

The audience responded with applause to Bohnen’s remarks, indicating their support for his position. Julie Laux, the owner of J. Jordan Homes, assured the commission that they were taking necessary precautions to monitor the house while it remained vacant.

The outcome of this dispute remains uncertain, with both sides firmly holding their ground. The residents of Hinsdale continue to fight for affordable housing options and the preservation of the village’s heritage, while the owners and their representatives advocate for their property rights. Only time will tell how this conflict will ultimately be resolved.