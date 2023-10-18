Netflix’s Popular Series “Elite” to End with Eighth Season

Netflix has announced that its popular Spanish series “Elite” will conclude with its eighth season. The news came just two days before the premiere of Season 7, leaving fans anticipating how the story will wrap up. Although the show was renewed for Season 8 in July, there was no indication at the time that it would be the final installment.

“Elite,” created Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, first debuted in 2018 and has since gained a dedicated following. Set in a fictional high school, the teen drama explores the complex relationships between three working-class students who enter an elite school through a scholarship program and their wealthy peers. The show delves into themes of class divide, adolescence, love, and scandal, captivating viewers with its gripping storylines and diverse cast.

The upcoming season will welcome newcomers Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego to the cast, while Mina el Hammani will reprise her role as Nadia. The ensemble also includes talented actors such as Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, and many more.

Produced Zeta Studios, “Elite” has left a lasting impact as Netflix’s longest-running Spanish scripted series. The show has successfully resonated with audiences worldwide, drawing them into the intriguing world of the elite high school students and their tumultuous lives.

With the eighth season marking the end of “Elite,” fans eagerly await the final chapters of their favorite characters’ journeys. The show’s ability to captivate viewers with its compelling storytelling and talented ensemble cast has solidified its place as a standout series in the streaming landscape.

