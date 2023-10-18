Netflix Announces Final Season of “Élite”

Netflix has confirmed that Season 8 of the popular Spanish drama “Élite” will be its last. Show creator Carlos Montero made the announcement during a press conference, stating that they are currently shooting the final season. Montero, along with co-showrunner Jaime Vaca, Netflix, and the rest of the team, felt it was the right time to bring the story to a conclusion.

Since its debut in 2018, “Élite” has become one of Netflix Spain’s longest-running fictional series. The show follows a group of working-class students at an elite high school and explores their relationships with their wealthier classmates. It has received critical acclaim for its engaging storytelling and unique twists on teen show clichés.

Over the years, “Élite” has introduced viewers to a talented ensemble cast, some of whom have gone on to achieve international recognition. The opportunity to work with wonderful actors and collaborate with talented directors has been a highlight for the creators. Montero expressed his pride in witnessing the cast members’ growth and success, as the show has served as a springboard for many of them to become world stars.

While details about Season 8 are still under wraps, Netflix had previously announced the addition of new cast members Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego. Fans can expect another exciting chapter as the series wraps up its storylines and bids farewell to the beloved characters that have captivated audiences worldwide.

