‘Elite’ Season 8 to Mark the End of the Popular Spanish Teen Drama

Netflix has confirmed that Season 8 of the hit Spanish teen drama “Elite” will be its final installment. The announcement was made through the streaming platform’s social media channels. Creator Carlos Montero expressed his regret at ending the show but emphasized that they were concluding on a positive note.

During a press conference, Montero stated, “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix, and I thought it was time to end it. It has been several incredible years, and we’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing actors, collaborate with our desired directors, and have Maribel [Verdu] on board for the last two seasons.”

“Elite” has not only had a significant impact on the lives of its cast and crew but has also served as a launching pad for several actors who are now global stars. Montero expressed his pride in contributing to their success and the show’s international popularity.

The news came shortly after the confirmation of Season 8 in July and just two days before the premiere of Season 7. Season 7 will delve into the theme of mental health and the tendency of individuals to ignore it due to fear or lack of knowledge.

The upcoming season will follow the character Omar as he starts a new life at university, away from Las Encinas. However, he continues to struggle with guilt over Samuel’s death and the trauma from that period. Seeking resolution, Omar decides to return to the school and confront his demons directly. In doing so, he discovers that other students are also silently battling their own struggles.

Produced Zeta Studios, Season 7 will introduce new cast members such as Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego. Additionally, Mina el Hammani, who portrayed Nadia in the show’s first three seasons, will be reprising her role for Season 8.

The diverse ensemble cast of “Elite” includes Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, Manu Ríos, Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin, and Maribel Verdu.

Despite the series coming to an end, fans can anticipate an impactful final season that addresses important social issues and showcases the talented ensemble that has made “Elite” a global phenomenon.

