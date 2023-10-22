The Problem with Misinformation and Bias in Reporting

Since the recent Hamas atrocities in Israel, social media has been inundated with fake news and racial hatred. A study has revealed that one in five social media accounts participating in conversations about the attacks is fake. Approximately 30,000 fake accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been spreading pro-Hamas disinformation. However, the problem extends beyond bots and professional propagandists. Many of those spreading false information online are verified journalists and commentators who work for prestigious media outlets.

Following the explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Hamas claimed that 500 people had been killed due to an Israeli missile strike. This claim was met with skepticism serious journalists, as Hamas is a known terrorist organization that has previously committed heinous acts against innocent civilians. The speed at which Hamas provided the precise death toll raised suspicions, as it typically takes sophisticated states days to gather such information.

Despite the lack of credibility, the BBC, among other media sources, hurriedly repeated Hamas’ claims. The BBC’s Jon Donnison reported, “It is hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike.” Even when evidence emerged that the explosion had occurred in a car park and the hospital was still standing, the BBC persisted in spreading misinformation.

This incident was not isolated. The reporting of the terror attacks against Israel and the military response in Gaza has raised questions about the objectivity of reporting. Social media, with its lack of controls and promotion of extremist content, can be dangerous. However, X provided a means for many to discover the truth of the attacks in southern Israel when mainstream media outlets were still hesitant to report accurately.

The issue of misinformation extends beyond media outlets. Recent pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests in London demonstrated the presence of extremist organizations promoting violence. At one rally organized Hizb ut-Tahrir, a banned extremist organization, a speaker called for “Jihad” to liberate Palestine. Despite being reported to the authorities, the police failed to identify any offenses, citing that “the word ‘jihad’ has a number of meanings.”

The problem lies in the unequal application of the law and the attempts those in authority to control what people believe and perceive. Whether it’s biased reporting, the mislabeling of religiously motivated terrorism, or the dismissal of visible evidence, there is a growing distrust in the information presented authoritative sources. It has become clear that the biggest problem is not just the spread of misinformation through social media, but also the lack of transparency and honesty from those considered to be trusted sources.

Definitions:

– Fake news: False or misleading information presented as news.

– Verified: A verification process carried out platforms to confirm the authenticity of an individual or organization’s account.

– Pro-Hamas disinformation: False or misleading information that supports the Hamas agenda.

– Terrorism: The use of violence, typically non-state actors, to create fear and advance political, religious, or ideological objectives.

