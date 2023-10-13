Elijah Wood and SpectreVision Present Halloween Movie Marathon on Pluto TV

Elijah Wood, known for his role as Frodo in Lord of the Rings, and Daniel Noah, co-founder of SpectreVision production company, are offering a special Halloween movie marathon on the Pluto TV Cult Films channel. SpectreVision has produced unconventional genre films such as Mandy, The Greasy Strangler, and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. With Pluto TV’s extensive library, Wood and Noah have selected a collection of eight horror and thriller films for the marathon, following the theme of “Ladies’ Night.”

The films in the marathon include The Babadook, Beyond the Black Rainbow, Carnival of Souls, Goodnight Mommy, The Love Witch, The Hitch-Hiker, The Invitation, and Let the Right One In. These films feature women in lead roles as well as women directors, showcasing a diverse range of talent. The marathon spans decades of release dates, providing a mix of classic and contemporary films.

For those curious about what it’s like to watch a movie with Elijah Wood, a “livestream-along” will be hosted the SpectreVision duo on October 18 at 5 p.m. PT on SpectreVision’s Instagram. Additionally, there will be a free screening of Mandy, introduced Wood and Noah, on October 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles at Vidiots theater.

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, offers its free streaming service on mobile, web, and smart TVs, making it easily accessible for viewers to enjoy the Halloween movie marathon. Whether you’re a fan of horror and thrillers or looking to explore a new genre, this marathon curated Elijah Wood and SpectreVision promises a unique and captivating viewing experience.

Definitions:

– Pluto TV: A free streaming service owned Paramount Company that offers a variety of channels and on-demand content.

– SpectreVision: A production company co-founded Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller, known for producing independent genre films.

– Livestream-along: An event where viewers can watch a live stream together and engage with the hosts or other viewers in real time.

