Parents across the globe have been captivated the charm of the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon during the Christmas season. However, a chilling comparison has emerged between this innocent tradition and the unsettling antics of “poltergeist victims.”

Dr Alice Vernon, an academic specializing in paranormal investigations at Aberystwyth University, warns that many parents now feel compelled to create elaborate scenes for their elves, solely to gain popularity on social media. While the Elf on the Shelf was initially intended as a source of amusement for children during the festive period, it seems to have morphed into a competition among parents for online recognition.

Instead of focusing on the joy of their children, parents are increasingly driven the pursuit of social media clout. The pressure to stage ever more impressive scenarios, similar to the way “poltergeist victims” used to perform extraordinary phenomena, can lead to anxiety and attention-seeking behavior.

The original purpose of the Elf on the Shelf is lost as parents push the boundaries placing the mischievous little figures in situations that children would typically get in trouble for. This shift from child-centered fun to parent-centered publicity erodes the true essence of the tradition.

The trend originated from the 2005 book The Elf on the Shelf, which introduced the concept of a scout elf safeguarding children’s behavior and reporting back to Santa Claus. Over time, parents began purchasing toy elves to monitor their children, and each day, the elves are found in a new position, often engaged in silly or naughty activities.

A parallel can be drawn between this obsessive desire for attention on social media and the case of Alma Fielding, a woman from 1930s south London who was seemingly plagued a poltergeist. As with the Elf on the Shelf, Fielding felt the pressure to continually perform miraculous paranormal feats to sustain attention.

While the psychology behind the Elf on the Shelf may not be as intricate as poltergeist cases, undeniable similarities exist. Both serve as outlets for mischief without accountability, but the new Christmas tradition eagerly follows in the footsteps of poltergeists becoming a performative spectacle, designed to capture the attention and admiration of others.

Let us remember the true spirit of the holiday season and prioritize the joy and wonder it brings to children, rather than seeking fleeting fame on the endless scroll of social media.