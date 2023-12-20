TikTok’s Elf on The Shelf Trend Takes a Creative Turn for the Holidays

In the world of social media trends, TikTok has once again taken center stage with its latest holiday craze: Elf on The Shelf. Families are getting creative and entertaining themselves showcasing their own unique versions of the popular holiday tradition. From elves going on fishing expeditions in bathtubs to zip-lining across the kitchen, the creativity knows no bounds.

Celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon, with Hilary Duff joining in on the fun. The pregnant actress set up three elves in a roll of toilet paper, each one crouched down with a Hershey’s kiss under their behinds, humorously indicating that the elves had made a mess while doing Santa’s work.

While the trend has received positive feedback from those who appreciate the innovativeness and holiday spirit, there are others who feel that it has gone a bit too far and is unnecessary. Nevertheless, the videos continue to pour in on TikTok, showcasing the unique and hilarious setups that families have come up with.

From an elf struggling on thin ice to a dad turning his refrigerator into a urinal complete with apple juice in the water dispenser, the creativity knows no limits. Each video brings a new element of surprise and amusement to the Elf on The Shelf trend.

Whether you find it amusing or think it’s gone too far, there’s no denying that TikTok’s Elf on The Shelf trend has captured the attention of many during this holiday season. So, if you’re in need of a good laugh or some creative inspiration, dive into the world of Elf on The Shelf on TikTok and see what all the hype is about.