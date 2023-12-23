Kim Kardashian Gets Creative with Elf on the Shelf Tradition

Summary: Kim Kardashian goes above and beyond the typical Elf on the Shelf tradition setting up extravagant scenes for her children. In her latest installment, she surprised her kids filling the bathtub with chocolate, resembling scenes from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Kardashian’s dedication to creating a memorable Christmas for her children is evident in the elaborate decorations throughout her mansion.

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to take the Elf on the Shelf tradition to a whole new level. Known for her extravagant lifestyle and love for glamour, Kardashian recently shared a video online showcasing her latest Elf on the Shelf arrangement. Instead of simply moving the elf around the house, Kardashian surprised her children with a bathtub filled with chocolate.

As she walked through her luxurious mansion, Kardashian excitedly commented on the mess left the mischievous elves. “The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub,” she explained. She couldn’t help but compare the scene to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, remarking on the sheer audacity of the elves.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has gone all out for the holiday season. She has previously shared footage of numerous Christmas trees adorning her home and even decorated one of the bedrooms with a Chanel theme. The Kardashian mansion truly becomes a winter wonderland, complete with a “welcome to the North Pole” message displayed beneath one of their oversized television screens.

It’s clear that Kardashian and her family spare no expense when it comes to making Christmas an unforgettable time of year for their children. From elaborate elf scenes to stunning decorations, the Kardashians prioritize creating magical moments during the holiday season. While their extravagant displays may diverge from the traditional Elf on the Shelf concept, their commitment to making memories with their children is evident.