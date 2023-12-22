Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for Christmas with a Chocolate Bathtub Surprise

Summary: Kim Kardashian is known for taking her holiday decorations to the next level, and this year is no exception. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Kardashian revealed her latest extravagant idea: a bathtub filled with chocolate. The reality TV star set up the surprise for her children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, who were thrilled with the festive treat.

In the clip, Kardashian walks through her mansion home, showcasing the bathtub filled to the brim with chocolate. She explains how the mischievous elves left a note in the kitchen stating that they couldn’t find the mugs, so they decided to use the bathtub for their hot chocolate. Kardashian compares the scene to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, expressing her excitement at the creative and elaborate surprise.

While this chocolate-filled bathtub may be the centerpiece of Kardashian’s holiday decorations, it is not the only extravagant display in her home. She has previously shared footage of numerous Christmas trees adorning her living space, creating a festive atmosphere throughout. One of the bedrooms has even been transformed with a Chanel theme, while a “welcome to the North Pole” message greets visitors under a giant television screen.

The Kardashian family’s commitment to making Christmas a memorable time for their children is evident in the effort they put into their decorations. From multiple trees to elaborate surprises like the chocolate bathtub, they spare no expense to create a magical holiday experience.

While Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations may diverge significantly from those of most families, her dedication to creating joyful and extravagant holiday moments is undeniable. The chocolate bathtub surprise is just one example of the Kardashian family’s commitment to making Christmas unforgettable for their children.