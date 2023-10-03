Striking School Buildings: Innovative Designs for Creativity and Learning

As the new academic year begins, searches for school buildings on Pinterest have increased 60 percent. Architects have designed these schools with materials such as steel, brick, and concrete to promote creativity and learning. Many of the schools featured in this roundup also incorporate bold colors to give each institution its distinctive identity.

One standout example is the Elementary School Vřesovice in the Czech Republic. Architecture studios Public Atelier and FUUZE transformed old church buildings into a modern primary school. The team added cubed structures in blue, yellow, and copper, along with renovating the original buildings’ roof trusses.

In India, Shreesh Design Studio created a preschool with brightly colored steel structures. The design incorporates features like sandpits, grassy landscaping, water fountains, and even a swimming pool. The steel buildings are designed for easy disassembly and rebuilding on another site.

The Haikou Jiangdong Huandao Experimental School in China is composed of bright, curved volumes and rectilinear forms to encourage student creativity. Trace Architecture Office, the architecture studio behind the project, topped the school with a concrete roof.

Another notable example is the Thaden School in the USA, designed Marlon Blackwell Architects. The school features asymmetrical, angular buildings that pay homage to traditional local architecture.

Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli created a music school in Bressanone, Italy, with monolithic concrete volumes and a red-tinted concrete façade. The design includes three above-ground floors and a basement.

Monoarchi designed a campus building in Hangzhou, China, for the Hangzhou Chovan Experimental School. The building wraps around five small courtyards and was inspired a teaching method from the Ming Dynasty that emphasizes a connection to nature.

In the UK, Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture designed the Bellenden Primary School. The school’s buildings, made with grey brick and bright-yellow polycarbonate, enclose multiple outdoor play areas and courtyards in a U-shape arrangement.

Jonathan Tuckey Design created a theater for a school in Berkshire, England, inspired Renaissance ecclesiastical architecture. The 528-square-meter building is made from cross-laminated timber and red composite cement panels.

Portugal’s Artave Music School, designed Aurora Arquitectos, features classrooms joined a bright yellow extension and stair tower. The interior walls are painted in vibrant orange and red.

Finally, the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka in Bangladesh, designed Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, is a boarding school composed of four-story brick volumes. The school’s courtyards are interconnected concrete canopies, which provide shelter and incorporate brick benches and planters.

These striking school buildings demonstrate the creative and innovative approaches that architects are taking to design educational spaces. By incorporating unique materials, shapes, and colors, these buildings inspire and engage students in their learning environments.

