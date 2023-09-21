Introducing Meta Verified: The Key to Digital Credibility on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has just launched the game-changing subscription plan, Meta Verified, which promises to elevate your brand’s authenticity and credibility on Instagram and Facebook. This subscription package comes with exclusive benefits and privileges that will set you apart from the crowd.

Meta Verified is like a golden ticket to the chocolate factory of social media. It grants you access to a select club that not everyone can join. The subscription plan is designed to make your online presence shine brighter than ever before. Its most coveted feature is the verified badge, a symbol of trust that boosts your followers’ confidence in your brand.

So, how much does this golden ticket cost? Meta Verified offers two options: the primary package at $21.99 per month, which includes either your Facebook page or Instagram account, and the premium package at $34.99 per month, which includes both your Facebook and Instagram accounts. It’s a small price to pay for the plethora of benefits you receive.

What’s inside the Meta-Verified treasure chest? The verified badge is just the beginning. You also get impersonation monitoring, ensuring that no one steals your online identity. Customer support is readily available to troubleshoot any issues you might encounter. Plus, you’ll be featured as a Meta Verified business, gaining more visibility and exposure to potential customers.

For those with a WhatsApp business account, Meta Verified provides superpowers. Your WhatsApp page becomes easily discoverable through web searches, and you gain multi-device support for seamless communication with your customers.

But not everyone is eligible for the Meta Verified club. To join, you must be at least 18 years old, have a profile with your full name, display your face in your profile photo, actively participate in community activities, have a valid photo ID that matches your profile, activate two-factor authentication, and follow Meta’s rules.

Meta aims to assist small businesses in achieving their goals on the platform and promises future developments based on feedback and testing. They are committed to delivering more value to businesses of all sizes, making it easier for customers to find and interact with authorized businesses on their apps.

Meta Verified is your ticket to digital stardom, allowing you to proclaim your authenticity and credibility to the world. With Meta hinting at exciting future features, the possibilities for your brand in the digital universe are limitless. Embrace Meta Verified and let your brand shine like never before.

