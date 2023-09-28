Elets Digital Learning Now Live on WhatsApp Channel

Elets Digital Learning, the premier portal on innovations in education in Asia and the Middle East, has taken another step forward in keeping up with the ongoing transformations in education launching its own WhatsApp channel. The portal, which has been raising awareness about the role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in enhancing education since its establishment in 2005, aims to continue its mission staying connected with educators, students, and innovators through this new platform.

WhatsApp channels offer a convenient way for administrators to broadcast information to their audience. Not only can text messages be sent, but various types of media such as photos, videos, stickers, and polls can also be shared. This allows Elets Digital Learning to provide a diverse range of content to its subscribers, keeping them informed about the latest trends, solutions, and practices that are shaping the education landscape.

To ensure that users can easily find channels that align with their interests, the company is in the process of developing a searchable directory. This directory will enable users to discover and join channels that cater to their specific needs and preferences. With this feature, Elets Digital Learning aims to connect with a wider audience and serve as a valuable resource for educators and learners alike.

By joining Elets Digital Learning’s WhatsApp channel, users can stay up to date with the advancements in education and explore the ways in which technology is enhancing the scope and quality of learning globally. Simply click on the link provided below to follow the channel and embark on a journey of educational innovation.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp channels: A feature of the messaging app WhatsApp that allows administrators to send one-way broadcasts to their subscribers.

– Information and Communication Technology (ICT): Refers to the use of technology (such as computers, the internet, and telecommunications) to transmit, receive, and store information.

Source: Elets Digital Learning (digitallearning.eletsonline.com)