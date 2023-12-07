Principal of NYC School Resigns Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the principal of P.S. 398Q in Jackson Heights, New York, announced her resignation following a series of controversies at the school. Erica Ureña-Thus, the founding principal of The Héctor Figueroa School, stated in a letter to the school community that she would be stepping down, citing “mixed emotions” about her decision. Her departure is set to take effect on December 6.

The controversy that led to Ureña-Thus’s resignation stemmed from an incident where a second-grader brought a knife to school with the alleged intention of attacking another student. However, parents and teachers were kept in the dark about the incident until several days later when it was reported in an online post Ureña-Thus herself. This lack of timely communication from the school created speculation, fear, and misinformation within the community.

Furthermore, prior to this incident, teachers had also raised concerns about a “hostile” environment at the school and alleged retaliation Ureña-Thus against unionized teachers. Parents became increasingly frustrated and organized a petition calling for the principal’s removal, which garnered hundreds of signatures.

The resignation of Ureña-Thus is seen as a necessary step to address the ongoing issues at P.S. 398Q. However, questions remain about the future leadership of the school and how the Department of Education plans to address the concerns raised the parents and teachers.

As the community moves forward, it is hoped that these events will serve as a catalyst for positive changes in the school environment and ensure that the students receive the safe and quality education they deserve.