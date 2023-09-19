Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” Becomes Most Watched Film on Disney+ in Opening Week

Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” has made a remarkable comeback after a disappointing opening weekend, with the studio reporting that the animated film received 26.4 million views worldwide in its first five days on Disney+. This makes “Elemental” the most watched film on Disney’s streaming service in its opening week this year, as well as the most viewed animated movie premiere on Disney+ since Pixar’s “Turning Red” in March 2022.

Initially, “Elemental” seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of Pixar’s 2022 flop “Lightyear,” as it had the worst opening weekend in the studio’s history with only $29.6 million grossed in North America. The lack of prerelease interest among moviegoers and mixed reviews after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival were likely contributing factors to its slow start.

However, once “Elemental” premiered in theaters, it garnered exceptional word-of-mouth praise, a trait commonly associated with Pixar films. The movie’s success continued for over two months, grossing $154 million domestically and $484 million worldwide. The film’s story, centered around romance and family themes, resonated particularly well in South Korea, where it became Pixar’s highest grossing film ever. Director Peter Sohn’s ties to the native country of his parents further contributed to its resonance with audiences.

Disney is optimistic that the positive reception for “Elemental” will help generate momentum for future films from both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation. The next animated release in theaters will be Disney’s centennial anniversary film, “Wish,” scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, followed Pixar’s “Elio” in March 2024.

