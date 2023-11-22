2023 Total Tech Summit: Luke Jordan Wins Social Media Contest with Insightful and Humorous Posts

Luke Jordan, CEO and co-steward of Electro Acoustics, had a remarkable year as he successfully navigated the journey of taking over his family business. To top it off, Jordan recently emerged as the winner of the 2023 Total Tech Summit social media contest held in Las Vegas. For his ability to blend insightful and humorous commentary into his 280-character posts throughout the three-day event, he was awarded a $250 gift card.

During the Summit, Jordan not only served as a panelist in the general session on succession planning, but he also documented his experiences on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. From attending panel discussions and keynotes to engaging with manufacturers and participating in recreational activities such as cornhole and golf, Jordan offered his followers a glimpse into his Total Tech Summit journey.

Reflecting on his victory, Jordan acknowledged that it wasn’t just about the quantity of his posts but also the quality of the insights he shared. He described the experience as a blast and emphasized the relevance of the panels and keynotes to his role as a small business owner and leader. Jordan particularly mentioned Kirk MacDowell’s keynote on attrition and customer loyalty as a standout moment.

The camaraderie within the #avtweeps community, both online and in person, was a highlight for Jordan. He expressed appreciation for the engagement of those who couldn’t attend the event, emphasizing the passion and activity within the industry.

Looking ahead, the Total Tech Summit is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas, from October 30 to November 1 next year. With more than 200 peers from the security, residential, and commercial AV integration sectors expected to attend, interested individuals can apply to be part of the 2024 event.

