Electric Car Catches Fire in Bengaluru

A video capturing an electric car engulfed in flames on the streets of JP Nagar in Bengaluru has gone viral on the internet. The alarming footage shows thick black smoke billowing into the air as onlookers witness the incident and record it on their mobile phones. While the make and model of the electric vehicle (EV) are not clearly identifiable from the video, speculation and discussion have arisen among netizens.

Some individuals have suggested that the car may be an older Mahindra EV, potentially the e20. However, without official confirmation from authorities or the vehicle manufacturer, it is crucial to refrain from making definitive claims about its make and model. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This incident follows a recent event where an electric bus caught fire after being rear-ended near Poonamallee on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway. The passengers on board managed to escape unhurt after being alerted the bus operator about the smoke emanating from the vehicle. The bus was manufactured Greencell Mobility, and the company stated that the fire occurred due to the rear-end collision, with no fault found in the driving parameters.

As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, incidents like these raise concerns about their safety. It is essential for authorities and manufacturers to investigate and address any potential risks associated with EVs. Additionally, public awareness programs regarding the use of fire extinguishers and emergency protocols may contribute to minimizing the impact of such incidents.

