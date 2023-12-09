PM Modi Asserts Strong Public Trust in “Modi’s Guarantee”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant public trust in his government’s policies and initiatives, stating that the recent assembly poll results have demonstrated the resonance of “Modi’s guarantee” with the people. In a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to those who have put their trust in his guarantee.

The prime minister highlighted the emotional bond and direct relationship that has been established between the central government and the people of the country. He stressed that his government is not a “mai-baap” (paternalistic) government, but rather a government that serves the mothers, fathers, and the most marginalized sections of society. PM Modi expressed his dedication to caring for the poor and the deprived, whom others have neglected, underscoring that for him, every individual in the country holds VIP status.

However, PM Modi also criticized opposition parties for their failures in gaining the trust of the people. He emphasized that false announcements and rhetoric hold no value and that winning elections requires winning the hearts of the people. It is incorrect to underestimate the wisdom and intelligence of the electorate. The prime minister highlighted that if past governments had prioritized serving the people over their own political interests, a significant portion of the population would not have suffered from deprivation and hardship.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to ensure the timely delivery of government flagship schemes to all targeted beneficiaries. PM Modi expressed satisfaction in witnessing growing enthusiasm among the people as the yatra vehicles reach more locations. He noted that over 1.25 crore people have been connected with “Modi’s guarantee” vehicles in a short span of time, with an additional one lakh new beneficiaries added to the free cooking gas connection scheme.

Overall, the prime minister’s interaction underscored the strong public trust in his government’s policies and initiatives, as well as the need for opposition parties to prioritize serving the people and meeting their aspirations.