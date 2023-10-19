The Most Important Advice for a Successor

In a rapidly changing world, the most critical piece of advice I would give to my successor is to consistently deliver excellence in elections. While this is the primary responsibility, it is also essential to look towards the future and anticipate the challenges that may arise.

When I assumed the role of acting commissioner several years ago, issues such as mis- and disinformation and reputation management were not at the forefront of our minds. However, these have emerged as significant concerns in a short period. It is vital to stay vigilant and prepare the agency for the impact of global and national developments on election delivery.

Reflecting on my experience, the most challenging national vote I have delivered was the 2016 election. It was personally stressful and complex due to the restructuring we had undertaken after the failure in the 2013 Senate election. We implemented new processes, procedures, and standard operating procedures, all while adapting to changes in Senate voting regulations. It was an intense period that aged me considerably.

When it comes to personal interests, I am an avid reader. One book that I have thoroughly enjoyed and revisited multiple times is “The Sword of Honour” trilogy Evelyn Waugh. I am currently engrossed in Robert Harris’ “Munich” and have recently finished his book “Act of Oblivion.” In terms of films, “Lincoln” starring Daniel Day Lewis is a favorite of mine, as is “Denial” about Holocaust denier David Irving. As for music, I have developed a newfound appreciation for military marching music and its historical significance.

As a leader in the public service, I believe moral courage is essential. It is about doing the right thing even when it is challenging, rather than simply charging ahead without considering the ethical implications. High levels of integrity are also crucial when leading an agency. Lastly, empathy plays a vital role in understanding the impact of decisions on the lives of those you lead.

The most influential person in my life is undoubtedly my wife. She constantly inspires me and encourages me to strive for excellence while also providing a much-needed balance and perspective. Prior to her, my father’s strong moral code greatly influenced me.

One of the most significant changes during my time has been the increased engagement of citizens in the democratic process through social media. This has elevated expectations for service delivery and created a need for quick responsiveness. Any perceived failure is immediately amplified through social media, leading to widespread criticism. Consequently, we have had to adapt and become more responsive to the public’s demands.

In terms of personal pet peeves, lack of punctuality is a major irritant in both my personal and professional life. Additionally, sloppy grammar is something that truly bothers me.

Overall, delivering excellence in elections, preparing for the future, and embodying moral courage, integrity, and empathy are crucial for a successful public service leader.

