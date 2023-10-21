Millions Spent on Political Ads, But Minimal Focus on Climate Change

In the lead-up to the recent election campaign, New Zealand’s main political parties invested millions of dollars in advertising on Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube. However, a surprising lack of expenditure went towards climate change-related ads. The only party that put money behind climate ads on major online platforms was The Greens, the party also emphasized co-governance. An analysis of three months of data leading up to the election reveals that National and Labour primarily focused their ads on the economy, with Labour also investing heavily in health advertisements, particularly their promise of free basic dental care for those under 30. National and ACT ran ads on crime-related issues.

ACT was the only party to include text about co-governance in their ads, while the Greens stood out allocating funds towards climate change ads. Labour launched attack ads targeting the National Party’s leader, Christopher Luxon. These ads featured news headlines on how National’s proposed tax cuts would benefit landlords and warned viewers that they could end up worse off if Luxon were to win.

Political parties have the ability to target specific sections of society when paying for ads on Facebook. The Green Party appeared to target women, as 81% of the views on their ads came from females. Conversely, ACT seemed to appeal more to men, with 61% of their ad views coming from that demographic. The other parties did not appear to have targeted their ads gender.

NZ First focused its efforts on reaching an older demographic, as the 65-plus age bracket accounted for a significantly larger share of ad views compared to all other age groups. Auckland was the most common location for people viewing political ads, which is unsurprising considering it is the most populous city in New Zealand. Labour specifically targeted Auckland with approximately 40% of its ads being seen residents of the city.

According to a language sentiment data dictionary, ACT’s Facebook ads portrayed a more negative tone, while National’s ads used more positive words. This analysis provides valuable insights into the messaging strategies and target audiences of New Zealand’s political parties during the election campaign.

Sources:

– RNZ (Radio New Zealand)