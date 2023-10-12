Social Media Users Warned against Posting about Voting on Election Day

Social media users in New Zealand are being cautioned against making posts related to voting or political campaigns on election day. The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections, closely monitors social media activity and investigates any complaints received. Scrutineers will be present at polling stations across the country over the next two days to ensure compliance with the rules. According to Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne, no political campaigning is allowed on election day, and all election billboards must be removed midnight.

As of Wednesday, over 970,818 votes had been cast, with more than two and a half million people yet to cast their votes. Le Quesne expects over a million votes to be cast the end of election day. The Electoral Commission will tally advance votes starting at 9am on election day, and these results can be published from 7pm. However, the counting of special votes, which includes overseas votes and votes from individuals whose enrolment details need to be checked, will not take place on election day.

The final results of the election will be declared on November 3. It is important to note that special votes can impact the results, potentially affecting coalition negotiations and the number of seats won political parties. The careful checking of special votes and allowing time for overseas votes to arrive is a legal requirement that contributes to the time it takes to declare the final results.

In order to ensure a smooth election process, Le Quesne urges voters to familiarize themselves with their EasyVote pack, which contains information on polling stations. Help is also available calling the Electoral Commission on 0800 36 76 56 or visiting their website.

