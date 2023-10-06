The Electoral Commission Successfully Removes Online Post Containing False Voting Information

The Electoral Commission has achieved success in removing an online post that spread false information about voting dates. The post had appeared on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Upon receiving a complaint, the Electoral Commission escalated the matter to X, which promptly removed the post. However, another post containing false information about votes has also been flagged, and the commission is awaiting a response from X regarding its removal.

Kristina Temel, the legal and policy manager, stated that when a complaint is received regarding a breach of the Electoral Act on social media, the commission initially contacts the person responsible for the post. If no resolution is reached or there is no response, and it is believed that the Act has been breached, the matter is elevated to the social media platform through an agreed escalation process. Ultimately, it is up to the platform to make the decision on removal. The Electoral Commission does not possess any “take-down” powers and does not regulate political speech.

This marks the fourth time the commission has utilized the escalation process during elections. In 2020, two posts were removed, one from Facebook for containing false information and violating election day rules, and another from Twitter involving a person claiming to have engaged in dual voting.

Fortunately, the Electoral Commission has not encountered situations where posts on X incite violence against its staff. In contrast, reports from Australia suggest that the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has faced challenges in removing posts that contain threats of violence and disinformation prior to its national referendum, known as the voice. The safety of the commission’s staff is of paramount importance, and any social media posts inciting violence would be reported to the police.

