Google Messages Introduces 7 New Features to Spice Up Your Chats

Google Messages, often referred to as the WhatsApp of Google, has become a popular choice for messaging with millions of users. Similar to WhatsApp, it offers a range of functions and even allows you to access your SMS messages from your computer. Just recently, Google Messages reached a milestone of 1 billion users, and to celebrate, the app has released 7 exciting new features, some of which are already available, with others coming soon.

Photomoji: With Photomoji, you can react to messages with any photo you want. Powered AI, you can select a photo and turn it into a Photomoji. Your creations will be saved in a special tab for reuse, and your friends can also reuse the ones you send in group chats.

Voice Moods and Improved Audio: Voice Moods allow you to send a voice message with emoticons that represent your mood. For example, if you’re recording a message while laughing, you can select the laughter mood, giving your recipient a visual representation of your current state. Additionally, the audio quality of voice messages has been enhanced for crisper sound.

Screen Effects: Screen effects add animated flair to your chat. For instance, typing “te quiero” will result in a heart animation and a blue chat background with floating hearts and a white dove flying across the screen. There are a total of 15 effects, some of which are hidden, waiting for users to discover them.

Customizable Chats: Google Messages allows you to personalize your chats choosing different background colors and text bubbles for each conversation, giving each chat its distinct style.

Reactions with Effects: Similar to WhatsApp, Google Messages enables you to react to messages with emojis. Some emojis trigger special effects within the chat. For example, selecting a thumbs-up emoji invokes a trio of thumbs-up emojis.

Animated Emojis: When you send a message consisting only of an emoji, the emoji comes to life with an animation. For example, a sparkling heart emoji will pulsate and glow.

Profiles: Google Messages now includes profiles, making it easier to recognize the people you interact with. You no longer need to have someone added as a contact to identify them. In profiles, you can choose your name and profile picture.

These new features in Google Messages offer users exciting ways to express themselves and make their chats more dynamic and engaging. Try them out and elevate your messaging experience!

