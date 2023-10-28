How to Chat with Strangers on WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular applications worldwide, thanks to its wide range of communication tools. From calls and video calls to voice messages and text, this messaging app offers it all. Recently, Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, has been working on significant updates to the web version to further enhance the user experience.

One of the latest features on WhatsApp Web allows users to chat with friends or partners simply entering their phone number, without the need to have them in their contacts list. The process is straightforward once you have installed the beta version on your computer. Open WhatsApp and scan the QR code generated on your phone to link your device. Then, follow these steps:

1. In the top-right corner of the interface, you will find the “New chat” option, identified a paper and pencil icon.

2. Click on this option to access the chat menu.

3. Select the “Phone number” option from the menu.

4. Enter the phone number of the person you want to chat with.

5. Once done, you no longer need to add the number to your contacts to start a conversation.

WhatsApp provides several privacy options. It is essential to keep your conversations protected to ensure your security. Leaving your session open on WhatsApp Web can pose a risk, as curious individuals may try to spy on your conversations or access your personal data for malicious purposes.

To avoid such unpleasant situations, it is recommended to protect your account using the “screen lock” function now available for the web version of the messaging app. Start scanning the QR code to open your WhatsApp account on the computer. Then, go to the three vertical dots to access the options menu provided the application.

From there, enter the “Settings” > “Privacy” section. Several options will be displayed for privacy settings. Scroll down to find the “Screen lock” section. Select it and check the box for “Screen lock.” The app will then prompt you with the following instruction: “When enabled, you’ll need to enter your password to unlock WhatsApp Web. If the screen is locked, no notifications will be shown. When you log out, disable screen lock.”

Another alternative is to use keyboard shortcuts:

Mac: “Cmd + Ctrl + L”

Windows: “Ctrl + Alt + L”

By following these steps and taking advantage of the available privacy options, you can chat with strangers on WhatsApp Web while keeping your conversations secure.