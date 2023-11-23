Finding Out Who Has Blocked You on WhatsApp

One of the most common questions that WhatsApp users eventually ask themselves is whether any of their contacts have blocked them, either temporarily or permanently. WhatsApp doesn’t provide this information directly, but it does leave certain clues that suggest a block may be in place, allowing users to make an educated guess.

Not being able to see a contact’s profile picture, last seen timestamp, or WhatsApp status can be a result of being blocked, although it’s not the only possible explanation. It could also mean that the contact has deleted their picture or restricted who can see their status and last seen timestamp.

Obviously, the best way to find out is sending a message and seeing if it gets delivered to the recipient or making a voice call and checking if WhatsApp attempts to establish the call or simply doesn’t do anything. Of course, there’s always the possibility that the recipient’s phone is off, but if the situation persists over time, it’s clear that there is a block in place.

In any case, these are tests to perform with a specific contact. However, WhatsApp does have a trick that allows you to find out, with just one action, all the contacts in your list who have blocked you.

The method involves using the broadcast list function to send messages to multiple contacts at once. The message will only be received those who have your number saved in their contacts and have not blocked you.

To find out who has blocked you on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots menu. Select “New broadcast”. Select the contacts you want the message to be sent to, and confirm tapping the green button. Write a message and send it.

To know who has received the message, indicating that they have not blocked you, select the sent message and tap on the Info icon. Here, you will see the contacts to whom the message has been delivered, along with the time and date it was read. If some contacts do not receive the message or do not show the double tick indicating delivery on the recipient’s phone, it means they have blocked you or removed you from their contacts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can WhatsApp directly tell you if someone has blocked you?

No, WhatsApp does not provide a direct feature that indicates if someone has blocked you. However, you can look for certain clues such as being unable to see their profile picture, last seen timestamp, or WhatsApp status.

What are other reasons for not being able to see a contact’s information on WhatsApp?

Aside from being blocked, there are other reasons why you may not be able to see a contact’s information on WhatsApp. It could be because they have deleted their picture or restricted who can see their status and last seen timestamp.

How can I confirm if someone has blocked me on WhatsApp?

You can confirm if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp sending them a message or making a voice call. If the message is not delivered or the call does not go through, it may indicate that you have been blocked. However, keep in mind that the recipient’s phone being turned off can also prevent message delivery or call connection.

What is the trick to finding out who has blocked you on WhatsApp?

The trick involves using the broadcast list function in WhatsApp to send a message to multiple contacts at once. If the message is received certain contacts and not others, it suggests that those who did not receive it have blocked you or removed you from their contacts.

Can you find out who has blocked you on WhatsApp with one action?

Yes, using the broadcast list function in WhatsApp, you can find out which contacts have blocked you with just one action. Sending a message to multiple contacts will reveal who receives it and who doesn’t, indicating potential blocks.