How to Report Inappropriate Content on WhatsApp and Why You Shouldn’t Remove Your SIM Card

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption ensures that only you can see, read, and hear all the information you send or receive. Even Meta doesn’t have access to this data. However, this doesn’t mean you can send or post inappropriate and illegal content. If your contacts report an image, video, or document you’ve sent or posted in your status, WhatsApp will be aware.

Previously, you could only “report” messages through personal and group chats, but this feature has now been expanded to “Status” as well. This provides better control and prevents violations of the terms and conditions you agreed to. The most severe punishment is temporary or permanent account suspension, with Meta determining the severity of the offense.

Reporting now extends to new WhatsApp channels, which are types of one-way communication chats where content creators or administrators share information of interest.

To report a WhatsApp channel:

1. Check for any pending app updates.

2. Open WhatsApp and tap on the “Updates” tab.

3. Access the channel that shared inappropriate content.

4. Tap the three dots icon in the top right corner.

5. Four options will appear.

6. Tap “Report” and note that no one will know that you reported the channel.

7. Optionally, check the box to “Stop following this channel.”

8. The Meta team will handle the rest.

It is not advisable to remove the SIM card from your phone while using WhatsApp for several reasons. Firstly, removing the chip will not close your WhatsApp account. However, you will lose internet connectivity if you rely on mobile data. Additionally, if WhatsApp experiences a global outage, you won’t be able to make or receive calls or text messages.

Moreover, your personal and group conversations, including multimedia files, could be at risk if someone with malicious intentions gains access to the removed SIM card. They can simply insert the chip into another phone and register on WhatsApp using your account since they will receive the verification code.

In conclusion, it’s important to report any inappropriate content on WhatsApp to maintain a safe and secure environment. Furthermore, keeping your SIM card in your phone ensures uninterrupted connectivity and safeguards your account from potential theft.

Source: Depor (no URL provided)