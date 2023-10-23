How to Use WhatsApp Web on Another Phone?

With the new WhatsApp multi-device feature, you can now open the same account on multiple devices simultaneously. However, there is a requirement; you must have two phones. To open WhatsApp Web on another phone, follow these steps:

1. Open the browser on the second phone and search for the WhatsApp Web page.

2. Select the option to use the desktop version instead of the automatic application.

3. The rest of the process is the same as opening WhatsApp Web on a PC.

4. A QR code will appear on the screen.

5. On the other phone, open WhatsApp. For iOS, go to Settings, then WhatsApp Web/Desktop, and finally, the option to link a device. For Android, select the three dots icon, go to Linked Devices, and link it.

6. Point the camera towards the QR code on the other phone and scan it.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp Web is designed to be used on a computer or tablet, so using it on a phone might not be as convenient. However, with the WhatsApp multi-device feature, there is no need to log in every time or have the primary phone nearby. Once you have opened WhatsApp Web on another phone or computer, it will sync with the official application, granting you access to all conversations.

To use WhatsApp multi-device independently, the secondary devices must have an internet connection. If the connection is lost, the session will be closed, and contact with the main account will be lost.

Please note that Whats Web is an unofficial app that allows access to multiple WhatsApp accounts.

Source: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty, Official WhatsApp Website, Play Store

How Does the ‘Multi-Device’ Mode Work?

To use WhatsApp multi-device, make sure you have the latest version of the application installed on your phone. Follow these steps to set it up correctly:

1. Open Play Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Open the application and choose the Spanish language.

3. Select your country or location.

4. Add your phone number.

5. Configure the app with the given instructions, such as setting a profile picture and adding your name and information.

Dual Messenger:

1. Register a new account with your second phone number or use the ‘companion mode,’ which allows multi-device functionality.

2. Go to your phone’s settings and select ‘Advanced Features.’

3. Tap on ‘Dual Messenger.’

4. Activate the switch for WhatsApp and install it.

5. Return to the main menu of your phone.

6. Open the orange icon on the home screen.

7. Register your number or link your account.

8. In the number registration section, tap on the three dots and select ‘Link Account.’

9. Scan the QR code with your phone.

WhatsApp Web:

1. Search for ‘WhatsApp Web’ in your browser or download it on your computer.

2. Access the application and select ‘Link Devices.’

3. Scan the QR code.

4. Your account will be linked to your computer immediately.

Source: Official WhatsApp Website, Play Store